South Africa: Verkeerdevlei Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

25 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities that are serviced by Verkeerdevlei police station, are advised that the station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after some if its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Community members who want to access policing services are advised as follows:

CSC will operate from the periodical magistrate court at the back of the police station.

For any emergency; the following numbers can be used:

Station Commander: 082 467 6285

Visible Policing Commander: 082 041 1145

Detective Commander: 082 479 2337

Members of community will be informed when the police station is fully operational again.

The SAPS Management apologizes for any inconvenience that may arise from this temporary closure.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.