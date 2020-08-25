South Africa: Verkeerdevlei Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

press release

All communities that are serviced by Verkeerdevlei police station, are advised that the station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after some if its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Community members who want to access policing services are advised as follows:

CSC will operate from the periodical magistrate court at the back of the police station.

For any emergency; the following numbers can be used:

Station Commander: 082 467 6285

Visible Policing Commander: 082 041 1145

Detective Commander: 082 479 2337

Members of community will be informed when the police station is fully operational again.

The SAPS Management apologizes for any inconvenience that may arise from this temporary closure.