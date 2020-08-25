Liberia: Why Is Sen. Varney Sherman Serving Two Masters At the Same Time

opinion

Why is Senator Varney Sherman, who is known for bribing lawmakers, serving two masters, at once??? Re ("What Really Happened to the 'Missing Pages' in Investment Bill Vetoed by the President", FPA)

According to the above mentioned article, Senator Sherman "represents the legal interest of Fouani Brothers Corporation"... ..

But, as a sitting senator, isn't he under oath to protect and serve the interest of the Liberian people?? If so, how can he serve both the interest of Liberian people and the legal interest of Fouani Brothers for the same thing?

Look, this is not the first time a senator is serving two masters: In the past, then Senator William V.S Tubman was a sitting senator from Maryland, and he also served as legal counsel for Firestone during the ratification of the Firestone Concession Agreement...

But guess what happened? Firestone got a one million acre concession agreement for a 99-year period, and was granted an exemption from all present and future taxes! You can't beat that, can you?? BTW, Senator Tubman was laughing all the way to the bank!

Today, Senator Sherman is also laughing all the way to the bank!, and may not have broken any law on the books, but his behavior is unethical and stinks to the high heaven! Have you no shame, Senator???

Martin Scott

Atlanta, Georgia