Liberia: Cllr Pearl Brown-Bull Cautions Pres. Weah to Remove His Picture From Referendum's Banners - She Says It's Not a CDC Project

Monrovia — Cllr. Pearl Brown-Bull, one of Liberia's outstanding lawyer and a signatory to the 1986 Constitution, has called on President George Weah to take down the banner displaying his picture and the propositions for the upcoming referendum down. She says, campaigning for the propositions now when the NEC is yet to declare campaign is a complete violation and disregard of electoral law. Also, she noted that the referendum should not be regarded as a CDC project, rather a national project, therefore, it is wrong for his picture to be used as campaign material for the propositions of the referendum.

"That billboard what you (President Weah) get up there for the referendum; take your picture down because it's a national issue. It's not the CDC thing. It's not one of your projects. Take it down," Cllr. Bull said.

She referenced Article 91 of the Constitution which states, "This Constitution may be amended whenever a proposal by either (1) two-thirds of the membership of both Houses of the Legislature or (2) a petition submitted to the Legislature, by not fewer than 10,000 citizens which receives the concurrence of two thirds of the membership of both Houses of the Legislature, is ratified by two-thirds of the registered voters, voting in a referendum conducted by the Elections Commission not sooner than one year after the action of the Legislature".

For over a month now the picture of President Weah has been placed on banners to sensitize citizens about the 2020 referendum. These banners are seen in various street corners and along major streets in Monrovia, its environs and along highways.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The upcoming referendum has four clauses.

The reduction of the presidential term from six to five years, the reduction of senatorial tenure from nine to seven years, the reduction of Representative tenure from six years to five years, and the much-talked-about dual citizenship.

Liberians are expected to vote Yes or No to these propositions as they also vote for their various senatorial candidates on December 8.

Speaking with journalists at her offices on Randall Street, Central Monrovia over the weekend, Cllr. Bull frowned on the National Election Commission (NEC) for not standing up to the President and tell him that his action is wrong and violates the election law.

Cllr. Bull once served as a member of the Interim National Assembly, a special committee that was set up by the then Liberian leader, the late Samuel K. Doe before the 1985 election.

She added: "It's all those things that the National Election Commission [is] supposed to be talking. I've got the National Election Law here," Cllr. Bull said as she walked toward her book shelve for a copy of the National Election Law.

Cllr. Bull also said President Weah needs to change some of the people around him and consult some experts who understand the issue of governance.

"He (President Weah) needs to consult some of us. He has been violating the Constitution too much. Mr. President, you need to have good advisors around you, some of us do not want to be paid now," Cllr. Bull asserted.