Liberia: Jeety Trading Corporation's Workers Union Debunks Spurious Allegation Against CEO Jeety

Monrovia — The Workers Union of Jeety Trading Corporation (JTC) has categorically debunked all allegations of bad labor practices against the corporation's CEO, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica online television Friday, February 21, Mr. Arthur Z. Gibson, the workers union's president, who has been in JTC's employ for more than 24 years, defended the "good working relations" of Mr. Jeety with all of his employees both Liberians and Indians.

Earlier in the day, two spokesmen among a group of protesting young men -- Thomas V. Nah and Sekou Kromah -- had appeared in a live video, telling reporters they are bona fide workers of JTC and that Mr. Jeety, who is also the Honorary Indian Consul General to Liberia, is involved in bad labor practices. Specifically, Nah even spewed out lies and misinformation saying that the JTC's CEO is Lebanese. Kromah, too, among other allegations, stated that they are being paid L$5000 (US$25) monthly as laborers while Indians, who are allegedly doing similar works are being paid hundreds of US dollars.

The protesters, calling themselves "Concerned Liberians," had gathered at the Hindu Temple, just a stone's throw from the Ecobank Branch, Water Street, Waterside.

Speaking further, Mr. Gibson said in a statement, "In the first place, claims by the two so-called spokesmen of the protesters that they are employees of the Jeety Trading Corporation, and have been working here for the past four to five years are simply not true. Absolutely no such two persons as featured clearly in the video interview with journalists ever worked with Jeety Trading Corporation; not ever in the past, in the present, or will ever be in the foreseeable future."

They also claimed while they were being paid this minimum amount in Liberian Dollars, Jeety was bringing in "Lebanese" who were receiving fantastic pay in United States Dollars. "There is absolutely no Lebanese in the employ of Jeety Trading. This simple fact would be obvious to anyone who really works with the Company," Gibson said.

When quizzed as to what kind of work he (Nah) does at JTC as laborer, he said he used to carry food around to customers all over Monrovia. "This is another lie of an imposter who knows nothing at all about the company he is lying to be working for. Jeety Trading only deals with the sales of building materials and other hardware, and these are usually delivered to customers in company's vehicles by drivers who are paid salaries above the minimum wage."

Mr. Gibson also categorically denied that no one is being paid in Liberian dollars. Another of his colleague, who is the paymaster of JTC, Mrs. Theodosia P. Scott, who has been in the employ of JTC for a little over 25 years, said she's never laid her eyes on the two men, who claimed to be workers of JTC. "If there were bad labor practices here, they would have mentioned my name because I pay every worker here. That is certainly not true, because every worker here is paid the minimum wage of US$150 in consonance with the Decent Work Act," she stated.

"It is clean from the foregoing that the so-called protestors, who know very little or nothing at all about the company and its senior Management Team, are paid agents, hired by unscrupulous individuals bent on tarnishing the good image of the CEO of Jeety Trading Company, with the aim of discouraging him from his humanitarian and philanthropic outreach to the less fortunate Liberians residing in slum communities across Monrovia.

"Absolutely no score can be expected from this mischievous venture by Jeety's adversaries, who are nothing, but cowards hiding behind innocent and misguided youths to throw their darts. This is because every good gesture on the part of Jeety is entirely apolitical. He takes no side with any of the political divide in the country, but does so for the love of humanity," the Workers' Union said in a statement.

On Sunday, August 16, Mr. Jeety concluded his Covid-19 Community Feeding Initiative, which he had embarked upon and carried out for 106 days. In those days, he delivered 305,538 hot, cooked, packaged meals to poor and vulnerable Liberians in many communities.