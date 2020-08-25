Liberia: CPP Youth to Join Affiliation for Child and Women Rights Advocates, Others to Protest Against Rape

25 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Collaborating Political Parties would on Wednesday join the Affiliation for Child and Women Rights Advocates and other Liberians to begin series of protests against the rampancy of rape in the country.

The CPP chairman, Alexander Cummings has termed the constant acts of rape being reported as a "pandemic" that is increasingly robbing children and women of their pride and dignity with little or no serious action from the government.

Mr. Cummings also alleged that President George Weah is yet to flex his muscles to ensure that the menace is curtailed. In this regard, the Collaborating Political Parties Youth Congress would be joining the Affiliation for Child and Women Rights Advocates and other Liberians and international partners to hold an All black Dressed Protest from August 25 -27, 2020 in Monrovia against sexual harassment and rape.

"This is a national crisis that affects everyone, irrespective of political conviction, affiliation, status in society, tribe or religion. Therefore, we want to call on every Liberian to stand up for the rights of our girls and women in all parts of the country. We cannot have a society where girls and women will continue to live in fear for their lives and bodies," the CPP Youth stated.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.