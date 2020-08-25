Liberia: CPP Youth to Join Affiliation for Child and Women Rights Advocates, Others to Protest Against Rape

Monrovia — The Collaborating Political Parties would on Wednesday join the Affiliation for Child and Women Rights Advocates and other Liberians to begin series of protests against the rampancy of rape in the country.

The CPP chairman, Alexander Cummings has termed the constant acts of rape being reported as a "pandemic" that is increasingly robbing children and women of their pride and dignity with little or no serious action from the government.

Mr. Cummings also alleged that President George Weah is yet to flex his muscles to ensure that the menace is curtailed. In this regard, the Collaborating Political Parties Youth Congress would be joining the Affiliation for Child and Women Rights Advocates and other Liberians and international partners to hold an All black Dressed Protest from August 25 -27, 2020 in Monrovia against sexual harassment and rape.

"This is a national crisis that affects everyone, irrespective of political conviction, affiliation, status in society, tribe or religion. Therefore, we want to call on every Liberian to stand up for the rights of our girls and women in all parts of the country. We cannot have a society where girls and women will continue to live in fear for their lives and bodies," the CPP Youth stated.