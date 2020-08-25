South Africa: Education Sector Should Take the Lead in Advocating for Female Leadership

25 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Khaya Tyatya

The stereotyping of women's inability to lead, combined with an entrenched patriarchy, has to be broken down if there is any chance of more women taking up leadership roles across all sectors of society.

Two events caught my attention in the last few days. The first was a Bloomberg interview with Alan Jope, CEO of global consumer goods conglomerate, Unilever. In the interview, Jope mentioned that it was his "dream to see a woman or someone from a minority group take over from him as CEO" when he steps down.

The second was the announcement of senator Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate for the upcoming US presidential election. Harris makes history as the first black and female candidate to be running for the office of vice president.

You've probably already made the link: two men in positions of power have affirmed female leadership. Both men have been in the game long enough to recognise women are underrepresented in influential positions in business, politics and many other sectors. They have both essentially set up building blocks for what we in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.