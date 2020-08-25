South Africa: Education Sector Should Take the Lead in Advocating for Female Leadership

analysis

The stereotyping of women's inability to lead, combined with an entrenched patriarchy, has to be broken down if there is any chance of more women taking up leadership roles across all sectors of society.

Two events caught my attention in the last few days. The first was a Bloomberg interview with Alan Jope, CEO of global consumer goods conglomerate, Unilever. In the interview, Jope mentioned that it was his "dream to see a woman or someone from a minority group take over from him as CEO" when he steps down.

The second was the announcement of senator Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate for the upcoming US presidential election. Harris makes history as the first black and female candidate to be running for the office of vice president.

You've probably already made the link: two men in positions of power have affirmed female leadership. Both men have been in the game long enough to recognise women are underrepresented in influential positions in business, politics and many other sectors. They have both essentially set up building blocks for what we in...