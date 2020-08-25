Liberia: Hindu Temple Meddling Into Liberian Politics?

Monrovia — Scores of aggrieved citizens have staged a peaceful protest against the Shree Geeta Ashram (Trust Love Compassion), Hindu Temple, in Monrovia and the Indian Community, calling on authorities of the Temple and other Indian nationals to disengage from meddling into Liberian politics and focus on the payment of better wages and the improvement of the living conditions of citizens working at various Indian-owned businesses operating in the country.

The protesters, under the banner, Concerned Citizens of Liberia were seen chanting slogans against the Temple and Indians.

They also held placards with inscriptions: "Hindu Temple Stop Meddling Into Liberian Politics; The Hindu Temple Should Stop Honoring Criminals In Government"; "Hindu Temple Should Stop Bribing The Commerce Ministry", among others.

The group'S spokesperson, Thomas Delaney told reporters over the weekend that Indian nationals holding key positions and attending the Shree Geeta Temple should refrain from using their church premises as a conduit to honor "criminals" working in government.

Delaney added that the Hindu Temple should not serve as a conduit to lure support for government officials who are desperately seeking political financial assistance from the Indian community in Liberia.

He maintained that the Temple must concentrate on ensuring that Liberian laborers working at various Indian-businesses are paid better wages as compared to their kinsmen and women they usually bring to Liberia under unexplainable circumstances, instead of honoring government officials who are responsible for the high level of hardship and extreme poverty vast majority of Liberians are faced with.

According to him, Indians brought to the country are earning over US$1,000, while Liberian laborers who engaged into hard labor works at stores, companies and other businesses being operated by the Indians' minimum wages.

"Our politics is not for white people and so, we the Concerned Citizens have come here to stage a peaceful protest calling on Indians of this Hindu Church to stop honoring and supporting criminals in government. The Indians are not doing anything for us... "

He continued: "The people (Indians) know that there is no government work for us and so, they can treat us anyway they feel like," he said.

Plea to government

"We want to tell the Liberian government that we are suffering and they must come to our aid and stop taking bribe from the Indian and Lebanese people. President George Weah said we will not be spectators in our own country; and so, we are begging him that he should please come to our aid because the Liberian people are crying".

Delaney described the ongoing feeding of less privileged by Jeety as a "process and not a change".

He added: "We know that the Indian community tries to bribe our government. Recently, we saw the Indian community awarding the Speaker (Bhofal Chambers). We voted for President Weah and not the Indian community to make us to stand on line for food before we can eat. We are really suffering and we know the friendship between President Weah, Jeety and the Indian community".

Meanwhile, the aggrieved protesters, mostly youths, have vowed to stage a non-stop peaceful protest if government fails to intervene into the matter.

"We will sleep and protest here for one month if government does not come to our aid".

The honoring that raises eyebrows

The Shree Geeta Ashram (Trust Love Compassion) Hindu Church in Monrovia, for the first time on Sunday, August 16, honored several government officials from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) nearly five decades since its establishment in Liberia.

Several political heavyweights raised eyebrows amid concerns that the Hindu church may be interfering into politics.

The honoring and appreciation program dubbed first history making appreciation and honoring service "to honor gallant leaders" took place at the temple's edifice located at Waterside in Monrovia.

Several politicians including House Speaker Bhofal Chambers were honored in what some are describing as an inappropriate program.

Also honored in absentia were Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, and Senate Pro Tempore, Albert Chie among other Liberian politicians and eminent Indians residing in the country.

VP Taylor, who is presently seeking medical attention for respiratory complications in Accra, Ghana, was honored and certificated, through one of her staffers, Mr. Titus Johnny.

Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie was also honored and appreciated.

Pro-Tempore Chief was appreciated and honored through Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson who proxy for him at the program.

In separate letters addressed to the recipients, signed by the Temple's President Laxman Das Bhojwani and General Manager Manoj Kumar Vatwani, the temple informed the honorees that the ceremony was aimed at thanking them for their "level of good leadership".

But sources have hinted that the occasion, which was also characterized by a lunch with the guests, was intended to strengthen and cement the relationship between the Indian Community and the Liberian government ahead of the December 8, Senatorial elections

Speaking during the occasion, House Speaker Bhofal Chambers stated that government remains committed to upholding religious freedom and tolerance in the country.

He urged Indians to consider Liberia as their home as the government remains caring to promote humanity and responsiveness.

He added that government will continue to protect its foreign counterparts as long as they are in the confines with the laws of the land.

Speaker Chambers, however, urged Indian nationals and others to promote unity, mutual respect, and humanity for one another as they continue to do their normal businesses and respect the laws of the country.

"You are here and you are our guests; we feel that life is not where you live or where you stay-consider Liberia as your home. Let us germinate a kind of fruit that we all will benefit. We want humanity and mutual respect. We want you to feel assure and certain that we are here to protect you".

For his part, Bomi County Senator Sando Johnson recounted the numerous contributions of the Indians towards Liberia's rebuilding process.

He named the provision of scholarships, investment, among others as some of the immense contributions of the Indians to the Liberian government and its people.

Senator Johnson, however, cautioned Indian entrepreneurs against doing their businesses dubiously in the country.

He encouraged Indian business owners to always operate in the confines of the law by registering their businesses and paying legitimate taxes to the Liberian government.

He maintained that when legitimate taxes are paid, government will remain responsive towards ensuring a conducive and peaceful environment for investment opportunities.

Senator Johnson further urged the Indians not to be intimidated by deportation threats from some government officials or others, but they should continue to abide by the laws of the country in going about their normal businesses.

"Liberia is an open country. If you are not involved into any illegal act, you will enjoy the potential of this country. Nobody has the power to deport anyone individually. Our government is a responsible government. If you do anything illegal, we will follow the law. Don't be carried away by threats of deportation".

COP Speaks

The Council of Patriots (COP) is a large pressure ground in Liberia credited for staging two of the country's biggest protests since the end of the civil conflict.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPageAfrica over the weekend, COP acting Chairman Menikpakei Dumoe claimed that the Temple is positioning itself as a "lobbying arm" to "protect the unscrupulous business interest of the Indians", at a time citizens are crying of bad leadership in Liberia.

"I saw it very disturbing that the Hindu Indian Temple, a large foreign religious body will be meddling into our politics. I was appalled to note that the Hindu Temple was busy certificating and celebrating people who are looting this country and undermining our democracy".

He termed as "unacceptable, hostile, and unfriendly" the honoring of the top government officials by authorities of the Hindu Temple.

"Our country has already been overwhelmed by foreign interest; the President made a promise that we will not be spectators in our own country, but now we are witnessing open meddling inducement in Liberian politics being carried out by the Hindu Indian Temple in Liberia. This is absolutely unacceptable".

Dumoe continued: "I condemn and rebuke the managers of the Hindu Indian Temple because it is a demonic act for you to call someone like Bhofal Chambers and be certificating him and celebrating him at the time when the National Legislature is failing the Liberian people. COP Executive Committee will come out with a clear position on this".

He added that no foreigner should engage into the politics of Liberia at a time key government official from the ruling party are "dishing up monies" ahead of the senatorial election".

Dumoe, however, called on government to look into the genuine points raised by the protesters in a bid to promote citizens' interest over the interest of foreigners in Liberia.