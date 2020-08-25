Southern Africa: Misa Mozambique Condemns Attack On Independent Newspaper

24 August 2020
Media Institute of Southern Africa (Windhoek)
press release

MISA Mozambique strongly condemns the barbaric and cowardly attack on the facilities of the newspaper Canal de Moçambique on Sunday night, August 23, 2020.

Unknown individuals broke into the facilities where the newspaper operates, at 1041 Maguiguana Avenue, in Maputo, and put in two 20-litre fuel drums and then set fire before leaving the site.

The fire completely destroyed the newsroom, the archives, and all the equipment used for the production of the Canal de Moçambique, calling into question the production of the August 26 edition of the newspaper.

This attack should never be seen in isolation from the context of a global strategy, set in motion by the most backward forces of our society, to reverse the democratic process in Mozambique by shaking the pillars that sustain it.

In fact, there can never be democracy in a society where the institutions of freedom of expression and freedom of the press are systematically victims of intimidation and threat, which is precisely the objective that the attackers intend to achieve.

The lack of sensitivity and mercy of the criminals is notorious, who, besides their target, have also put at risk the lives and property of innocent citizens living near the Canal de Moçambique facilities.

MISA Mozambique deeply regrets that acts against freedom of expression and freedom of the press, enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic as fundamental rights, take place in the country on a regular basis, without their perpetrators and promoters being held responsible.

The regularity and impunity with which these acts have been taking place may suggest that criminals have strong links with important sectors in the state hierarchy.

MISA Mozambique demands that the authorities help to clarify this case as soon as possible, holding their respective actors accountable in an exemplary manner and that necessary measures are taken so that similar cases do not happen again.

Read the original article on MISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Media Institute of Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.