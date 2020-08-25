South Africa: Salim Abdool Karim - 'Covid-19 Reinfections Can Occur'

analysis

The worst may be behind us, but don't go surfing the second wave, warns Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

South Africa's chief Covid-19 scientist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim has confirmed that Covid-19 reinfections can occur within months. "There is now clear evidence of two separate viral infections [in a single person]," he said as the news emerged from Hong Kong on 25 August. In July 2020, news reports suggested a case of reinfection in South Africa, but this was not confirmed by research.

After travelling to Spain, the Hong Kong resident contracted a second viral strain 4.5 months after first being diagnosed with Covid-19. "Antibody responses can decline and reinfections can occur," said Abdool Karim in a briefing with doctors on Monday night.

He said scientists had not confirmed this before because PCR tests may have been positive (in post-infection patients), but the virus remained dead. The Hong Kong case changed the game as it showed the possibility of contracting different strains of the virus.

No reinfections have yet been reported in South Africa and Abdool Karim said that multiple data sets showed that the Covid-19 pandemic's curve is flattening.

Dr Ridhwaan Suliman of the CSIR's graphs reveal that the seven-day...