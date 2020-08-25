Tanzania: Geologist Students Push for Mining Sector Efficiency

THE Tanzania Geological Society (TGS) Student's Chapter has asked the government to promote geology to bring about efficiency in the mining sector and boost the national economy.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam after travelling from geological sites in the central and northern regions recently TSG Students' Chapter President Lutangilo Sakaf said the aim of the geological excursion was to enhance practical understanding of various geological features and mineral deposits found in the country.

"To promote and boost the mining sector, the government should promote and improve geology.

"This is an important sector and it is growing fast so it needs to be given priority like other sectors," the president said.

According to him, during the field excursion trip, students were able to learn and understand the geological processes behind the formation of various geological features and mineral deposits in Tanzania.

He added that they also developed the ability to link the geology of all the visited sites and come up with a regional understanding of geology in Tanzania.

The nine-day field tour involved the participation of 30 members, two of them being instructors and the rest students from Dar es Salaam and Dodoma universities.

General Secretary of TGS Students' Chapter Sharon Athuman said the trip was organised by the TGS Students' Chapter through the help of TGS and its stakeholders.

Some of the stakeholders were Williamson Diamond Mine, Bulyanhulu Gold Mine, Geita Gold Mine and North Mara Gold Mine.