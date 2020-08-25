Tanzania: TPB Bank Donates 60m/ - to Kibiti School

TPB Bank has donated 57.8m/- to Kikale Primary School in Kibiti, Coast Region, to improve education.

The bank, recently joined the club of elite with over 1.0tri/- assets, handed over two classrooms, a teachers' office, 50 desks and furniture yesterday to the school.

TPB Bank Chief Executive Officer Sabasaba Moshingi said they supported the school, which is one of the oldest in the country and housed 300 pupils, after facing a number of infrastructure challenges for long time.

"It is our responsibility to support all schools, including those in rural areas so that all children can have access to education," Mr Moshingi said during the handover ceremony.

The bank expects the support will be properly utilised for current and future generations.

Speaking at the event, Kibiti District Commissioner (DC) Gulamhussein Shaban said he understood that the bank had received a number of applications for education support, but Kikale was lucky.

"We commend them for this decision. As an appreciation, we will encourage Kibiti residents to bank with TPB Bank," Mr Shaban said.