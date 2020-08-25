Tanzania: Muleba Road Accident Victims Increase to Nine

25 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

ANOTHER patient, who was rushed to Rubya Hospital following a road accident that occurred in Muleba District over the weekend, has died raising the number of the dead now to nine, the Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Revocatus Malimi said.

He said that on the scene, six passengers died on the spot while two others died while being rushed to the near Ndolage Hospital for treatment.

He named the deceased as Justus Rohoya (4), Philbert Katabazi Nyerere (62) and Coretha Adolf (42), residents of Nshamba village.

Others are Paschazia Pastory (48) a resident of Kishanda village, Vestina Colnery (30) a resident of Buganguzi village and a one-month old baby girl. Two other bodies (both females) were yet to be identified, he said.

He explained that the accident occurred at Rutenge village in Buganguzi Ward, after a bus owned by Sabuni Express Company plying between Kamachumu-Muleba and Mwanza veered off road and overturned.

According to the RPC, 22 passengers were admitted to Ndolage Hospital, however, in stable condition while four others were admitted to Rubya Designated Hospital (DDH) in critical condition.

He noted that police were still looking for the driver, identified as Lameck Kayoba who has gone into hiding after the accident.

