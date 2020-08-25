Tanzania: NEC Endorses Dr Magufuli, Others for Presidential Race

NEC endorses Dr Magufuli, two others for presidential racAS the last day to return the nomination forms closes doors today (Monday, August 25, 2020) at 4pm, four presidential candidates have so far returned their documents.

Based on powers bestowed to National Elections Committee (NEC), Chairman Judge Semistolces Kaijage, he has nominated President John Magufuli to run on CCM ticket as presidential aspirant and his running mate, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Equally, the retired Judge has nominated John Shibuda as a presidential contester through ADA-TADEA ticket and his running mate Hassan Kijogoo.

His list also includes nominated Leopold Mahona on National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) ticket and his running mate Ally Hamis.

More to follow....