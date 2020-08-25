Zimbabwe: Vincent Switches to European Tour

25 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWE professional golfer, Scott Vincent, has been doing well in the European Tour where he has taken part in five tournaments since the resumption of the sport at the end of last month.

The Harare-born player moved from the Asian Tour.

He has featured in the ISPS Wales Open, Celtic Classic, English Championship, Hero Open and the Betfred British Masters in the past two months.

Vincent's fist stop after the Covid-19 lockdown was the Betfred British Masters where he finished tied 60th.

He pocketed £3 123 on July 27.

The following week, he featured in the Hero Open where he missed the cut with rounds of 71 and 72.

On August 9, he was back in action,at the English Championship, and finished tied ninth to walk home £17 316 richer.

He then took part in the Celtic Classic, finishing tied in 22nd place, to pocket £9 890 on August 16.

The former Chapman Club champion recently took part in the ISPS Wales Open where he finished tied 68th for a £1 758 pay cheque.

This week Vincent, who is exempted to play because of his performances on the Asian Tour last season, will be teeing off at the ISPS Handa UK Championship at the iconic Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, in England.

