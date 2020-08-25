Zimbabwe: Tryson Hails Chimbetu Clan Unity

Tryson Chimbetu, son to one of the departed Dendera music founders, Naison Chimbetu, has commended the family unity exhibited during the recently held Simon Chimbetu Commemorations.

The commemorations were held online and saw Allan, cousins Sulumani, Douglas and Saiwe performing while resplendent in white blazers.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the lanky singer who many commend for his vocal clarity and choreography, said family unity was important for peace and development.

"I was touched by the unity we demonstrated in celebrating our late father Simon who is one of the two Dendera music founders.

"Differences come and go, but family is all we have. I am really humbled to be part of this great music family and sharing the stage with my father Allan, brothers Sulumani and Douglas as well as sister Saiwe was a great honour," Tryson said.

The camera-shy Dendera crooner also intimated that the much loved "Dendera United" concept as demonstrated at the recent Simon Chimbetu commemorations will be the first of many.

"Simon was my father's elder brother and we are a people together. Together with my father Naison, they left us a rich music legacy which we must carry forward with pride.

"We will be organising similar commemorations for my father as has been the case before Covid-19 and it is my hope that fans and music stakeholders will continue to support us," he said.

Tryson whose brand has continued on a positive surge after signing with Esteem Communications, a brand management company last year also said it was important to foster that music unity as and when time allows.

"The feedback from fans is amazing. I have received many calls and messages from fans, promoters and music critics who loved the unity at that show.

While we have our individual music outfits, I think it will be good to tap into the 'Dendera United' concept for special public performances. Its good innovation and beneficial to all of us," he said.

While some critics questioned Tryson's body language during the much hyped 17 August show, the unassuming performer said there was nothing sinister about his presentation.

"We do value feedback and criticism but it may be of fans' interest that the family performance was not an individual show where it was Tryson leading all the way. We had to alternate and give each other chances to showcase.

Our dance routines borrow from each other but are not entirely the same. Unfortunately, we could not dedicate much time to rehearsals because of the Covid-19 limitations. Overally performing together was a good feeling that I will always cherish," he said.

Tryson also said that his new album had been stalled by the lockdown, but he has been working flat out to get everything in place for a possible launch soon.

"Before the lockdown period, we had started preparations for the new album launch having recorded some of the songs in Namibia.

The Covid-19 induced lockdown period was a big setback but we are putting all the stops to get this done. We have also been sharing some teasers on our social media and the feedback is amazing."

The Chimbetu family is one of the most celebrated music families in Zimbabwe with their Dendera genre being a darling of many.

The late Simon and Naison Chimbetu where the known founders before roping in their brothers Briam who is also late and Allan the surviving musician sibling.

Currently the family has five active performers in Allan, Sulumani, Tryson, Douglas and Saiwe while other younger siblings are also awaiting their turn.

"It's a whole music family with some very talented but yet to be heralded names. We are a music dynasty of some sort and it is my hope that we tap into available potential.

I have also heard calls for joint albums now and then and with the unity exhibited, the possibilities are too many," Tryson said.