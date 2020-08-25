Zimbabwe: Zetdc Reopens Gweru Offices After Covid-19 Scare

25 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Electricty Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) regional offices in Gweru were reopened yesterday after being temporarily closed for disinfection when 12 workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The 12 underwent rapid tests and are now in quarantine awaiting PCR tests to confirm whether they are positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, ZETDC advised clients to use banks and mobile platforms to make payments.

ZETDC Midlands had advised customers to get services from banks during the deep cleaning and disinfection of the regional and Gweru District offices.

Some of employees who spoke to The Herald said they panicked when the 12 employees tested positive following RDT tests conducted last Thursday.

"We had four days off as the offices were being disinfected following the incident," said one the employees.

ZETDC acting regional manager, Mr Gibson Kasipo, said the offices were reopened yesterday following the disinfection.

"We have opened our offices. We were doing a screening as well as disinfection exercise and those who were tested are waiting for their PCR results but it's now business as usual," he said.

ZETDC becomes the second company in Gweru to temporarily close shop after Edgars Stores did the same after some tested positive for Covid-19.

