South Africa: Embassy Reopens

25 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Beitbridge Bureau

Zimbabwe's Embassy in South Africa resumed offering basic consul services yesterday following the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The embassy has now resumed issuing birth, national identification documents and passports that were suspended in March.

Prior to the latest development, consulate staff in Johannesburg and Cape Town were only facilitating the repatriations of bodies for burial to Zimbabwe.

They were also handling the transportation of Zimbabweans wishing to get home by road through Beitbridge Border Post and so far over 5 000 people have returned.

The country's Consul-General (CG) to Johannesburg Mrs Melody Chaurura confirmed the developments yesterday.

"The backlog is certainly significant given that the station is generally busy. We normally handle 750 to 1 000 clients weekly," said the Consul-General.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

