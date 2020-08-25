Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt to Work With Private Sector to Improve Healthcare Delivery

The Federal Government says it will work with the private sector to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

The Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, said this on Monday in Abuja at the joint briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Mamora said in spite of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the government would continue to strengthen routine immunisation against other communicable diseases.

According to him, the pandemic has further underscored the importance of immunisation and vaccination in promoting good health.

He gave an assurance that strengthening routine immunisation would continue to receive attention, especially as Nigeria would receive its polio-free certification this week.

"We shall not lose sight of the fact that COVID-19 is not the only health challenge faced by our people. We shall, therefore, ensure that routine services are strengthened," he said.

The minister said he had on Monday inaugurated 456 motorcycles and computers meant to enhance Routine Immunisation Officers' ability for supportive supervision of service providers.

He added that the initiative would help support the generation and on-site utilisation of programme data to continuously improve the quality of the immunisation programme in Nigeria.

Mamora, who lamented that Nigeria had lost 1,002 persons to COVID-19 as on Monday, reiterated the importance of adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions to curb the virus.

He noted that Nigeria had recorded 52,227 COVID-19 positive cases out of the 379,542 samples tested so far, with 38,945 persons treated and discharged.

"As we continue to learn from our experience from managing COVID-19, the need to improve the quality of care, health system strengthening, and seamless patient evacuation, especially in an emergency situation, has become crucial," he said.

