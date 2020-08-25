Kenya: State Yet to Give Out Jack Ma Kits

25 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

The government is yet to distribute some of medical supplies donated by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma to help tackle Covid-19, even as it emerged that a private facility received part of the donation.

Although the cargo that arrived at JKIA on March 24 had 12 positive airway pressure (PAP) kits, none were distributed, according to an official document. PAP is a mode of respiratory ventilation to assist a patient with breathing difficulties.

And out of 81 infrared thermometers, only 24 have been distributed, according to the document by the Ministry of health titled 'Jack Ma Allocation May 2020'.

Amref Laboratory is the only non-governmental lab that received part of the supplies that arrived into the country from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The document dated March 25 shows Amref Lab received 384 detection kits and 3000 extraction swabs. Additionally, it got 3,984 surgical masks and 189 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Yesterday, Amref boss Githinji Gitahi said they have received over 1,000 kits in several batches which they are still using.

"We received the kits because we are an approved lab to test for government. The samples we have tested comes from Kemri," Dr Gitahi explained.

Other laboratories such as the Kemri molecular lab for biology in Nairobi and Alupe got 2,304 detection kits and 2,304 extraction kits for manual kits yet both labs are fully automated.

Other automated labs in the list didn't get any supplies as they could not use manual kits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has announced that it is investigating two separate theft reports relating to the Covid-19 equipment donated in March.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.