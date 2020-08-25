Kenya: Virus Fears as Kirinyaga Assembly Closed, All Asked to Self-Isolate

The Kirinyaga County Assembly has been closed and all ward representatives and staff asked to self-isolate themselves, raising suspicion that cases of Covid-19 may have been reported there.

The MCAs and staff will self-isolate for 21 days ahead of the resumption of operations on September 14.

According to a letter seen by the Nation, by Clerk Kamau Aidi, the decision was taken in accordance with anti-virus guidelines by the Ministry of Health.

"Following communication by Speaker Anthony Gathumbi and in line with the ministry's guidelines, we request all members and staff to self-isolate for the next three weeks," Mr Kamau said in the letter dated August 24.

"MCAS who did not take the test and would be willing to do so are requested to liaise with the office of the director of human resources and administration."

The MCAs and assembly employees were urged to exercise caution during the period.

"We assure you of our support and will keep you updated with all relevant information," they were told in the letter.

The clerk and the speaker did not answer phone calls for comment on the move while some MCAs said it took them by surprise.

"We were not alerted about the closure.The speaker should have convened a meeting and informed us of the reasons why he took such a decision.We read politics in the decision," said an MCA who sought anonymity.