Nigeria: Chivita Introduces New Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea Cans to Nigeria

25 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

CHI Limited, Nigeria's fruit juice processing company, says it has introduced two new beverages to the Nigerian Market.

A statement by Ugochukwu Uwajeh, Media Consultant to the company, said that the new products are Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea.

According to Uwajeh, Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea come in 330ml cans.

"The innovative cans are resonating with consumers, who are increasingly relating to them at the times when they need fruity nourishment and natural refreshment," he said.

Meanwhile, Toyin Nnodi, Marketing Director, CHI Limited, said that the two new products were designed to meet the needs of consumers in Nigeria.

Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea in the new and attractive 330ml can is the latest innovation from Chivita.

"Our desire is to launch Nigeria's favourite fruit juice brand in a new and exciting but relevant format that would meet consumers' needs.

"We are glad that our recent launch has achieved genuine consumer appeal; the positive feedback we've received from consumers and other stakeholders has been fantastic."

Brand Manager, Chivita, Ademola Mafikuyomi, assured that the products remained affordable.

"At the retail price of N150 per can, we have provided our Chivita juices in yet another affordable pack format.

"The convenience of this packaging would ensure that our consumers continue to get the same natural refreshing taste, fruity nourishment, and satisfaction that they desire in another packaging choice to choose from," he said.

He added that the products are available in "Chi Shoppes," supermarkets, departmental stores, markets, and neighborhood stores across the country. (NAN)

