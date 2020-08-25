Tanzania: Simba Sc Aim for the Stars Amid Sky-High Expectations

Dar es Salaam — Thousands of Simba fans in festive mood on Saturday swarmed the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam to witness the Mainland Tanzania Premier League champs Simba Simba Sporta Club ('Simba') introducing its new players and kits for the next league season.

Dubbed Simba Day, the event was livened up by the currently most popular Bongo flava artist in the country, Nasib Abdul - alias Diamond Platnumz - the high flying music band, African Stars 'Twanga Pepeta,' and other artistes.

It was a colourful day that started with the club's information officer, Haji Manara, and Diamond entered the stadium using a helicopter provided by State Aviation, a new helicopter company in Tanzania that provides non-scheduled charter flight services. Landing of the chopper surprise the thousands of soccer fans who attended the thrilling event.

The developments attracted international attention, including the South American sports outlet Diario Ole, which used the chopper as evidence of the importance of the event.

Use of the chopper r testified to the veracity of State Aviation's slogan 'Committed to Excellence.' In any case, it was the cause of the huge roar from the crowds flooding the soccer stadium.

Apart from the helicopter meldrama, fireworks were also set off to colour the day. It is normal for fireworks to be used in welcoming a New Year in many countries across the world.

Also Read

Yanga invite Burundi club to annual fete

Breaking: Chelsea break transfer record to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen

Paris-born Coman's 'heartache' after crushing PSG's Champions League dreams

"It was more than football... As far as sports celebrations go, Simba Day was possibly one of the biggest celebrations in the country - perhaps rivalled only by their in-city rivals Young Africans," one of the fans bubbled with joy.

Simba Day was not the only way that the 12th man in the soccer team - the fan - can enjoy victory. It is also time for the club concerned to show appreciation for the fans by hosting a bonanza for them every now and then.

While the stadium gates opened at 8am, it did not take long for thousands of people to start streaming into the venue, bedecked in the club's colours (red), with most arriving early for prime seating and watch the entertainment that the club had planned for the day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After all the preliminaries were over, the Simba team played against Vital'O of Burundi in a special friendly match to mark the day - easily winning the match hands-down: 6-0. There were lots of thrilling activities that day. But the real task lies ahead when the next Vodacom Premier League season start on September 6.

Indeed, Simba have won the title back-to-back for three consecutive season.

This is the huge debt that Simba players and leaders have to pay for their fans due to the fact that their rivals, Young Africans ('Yanga') have put together a strong squad fort he new season. For their part, Azam FC have also recruited a strong squad, aiming to clinch the top position, too.

Simba's chief financier-cum-board of director's chairman, Mohammed 'Mo' Dewji - who also attended the Simba Day festivities - said they expect considerable challenges in the next soccer season, but he is nonetheless happy with his investments in the club.

"I can buy a helicopter or whatever. But I instead decided to invest in the club based on my love for it. We need to work together as a team if we are to succeed as the other clubs also want to achieve victory," said Dewji.

The team's head coach, Sven Vandenbroeck, said Simba do have good players and he is hopeful that they will also do well in the next season.

"We have the African Champions League assignment, as well as the Mainland Premier League and Azam Federation Cup. All these are important and we need to prove our worth, too," said Vandenbroeck.