Kenya: Former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima Dies Aged 78

25 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Former Likoni Member of Parliament Masoud Mwahima is dead aged 78.

Mwahima died on Monday night at his home in Likoni, in what his family attributed to Asthma complications.

The death was confirmed by his son Juma, who said the former legislator had been treated for Asthma.

"He passed on last night," Juma said of Mwahima who was elected MP in 2007.

Mwahima's death comes barely three weeks after that of former Changamwe legislator Ramadhan Kajembe.

Kajembe succumbed to COVID-19 which also wiped out his wife and daughter.

