Somalia: Somali Elder Shot Dead Mogadishu

A clan elder is reported to have been shot and killed in Wadajir district in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning by unknown gunmen.

The elder whose name has been released as Sheikh Ali Mohamed Osman was shot by young men armed with AK47 several times in the head near a shop he owned according to a witness who spoke to Dalsan Radio.

Mohamed reportedly died on the scene, according to the witness who asked to be anonymous.

The authorities arrived at the area and said an investigation is underway and are hunting down the culprits who had immediately escaped from the scene after killing the elder.

The motive for the murder remains unclear no arrests have been made so far.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assassination.