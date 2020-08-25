Somalia: Somali Elder Shot Dead Mogadishu

25 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A clan elder is reported to have been shot and killed in Wadajir district in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning by unknown gunmen.

The elder whose name has been released as Sheikh Ali Mohamed Osman was shot by young men armed with AK47 several times in the head near a shop he owned according to a witness who spoke to Dalsan Radio.

Mohamed reportedly died on the scene, according to the witness who asked to be anonymous.

The authorities arrived at the area and said an investigation is underway and are hunting down the culprits who had immediately escaped from the scene after killing the elder.

The motive for the murder remains unclear no arrests have been made so far.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assassination.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.