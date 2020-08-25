Somalia: Turkey Donates 12 Vehicles to Somali Military

The Turkish government has donated twelve military vehicles to Somalia as part of bilateral military and financial cooperation agreements.

In a statement, it said the vehicles, which are meant for use over rough terrain, were supplied for the Somali 3rd (Eagle) Infantry Battalion.

The Turkish defence ministry said that the vehicles were intended to promote Somali forces in the fight against Al-Shabaab fighters in the country.

The Turkish government has been able to focus on development and construction in Somalia without coming to direct conflict with other states in the region.

Turkey also built the biggest military in the Somali capital Mogadishu which has a capacity to train at least 1,500 soldiers at a time according to the Turkish officials.