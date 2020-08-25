Gambia: Airport Police Nabbed 2 Suspected Burglars

The Public Relation Officer of the Gambia Police Force Assistance Superintendent Lamin Njie has on Monday 24th August 2020 confirmed to this medium that Police at the Airport have nabbed two suspects after a breaking incident at the VIP Lounge at the Airport in which a flat-screen TV was stolen.

Superintendent Njie said the suspects are Muhammed Bah and Ebrima Kebbeh who have confessed to being involved in a series of breakings and stealing around Babylon, Lamin village and the surroundings.

"The duo also confessed to stealing a solar panel at the Lamin Kerewan Church," said PRO Njie alleged.

PRO Njie alleged that the two also stole a water borehole pump and a laptop at Babylon.

"The stolen items together with a toy gun have all been recovered by the CID," he said.

He said they (the alleged suspects) are currently helping the police in their investigations.