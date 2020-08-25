Cameroon: Muyuka - Military Donates Food Items to Yoke Population

While appealing for their collaboration, the soldiers also assured the people of their protection and that of their property.

The 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade (BRIM) and South West Gendarmerie Legion have donated a large consignment of food items and other household supplies to the people of Yoke in Muyuka Subdivision. They items consisted of bags of salts, cartoons of fresh fish, can drinks, bags of rice, bags of salt, bags of onion, cartoons of vegetable oil, milk among others. The articles were handed to a large crowd of Yoke inhabitants on Sunday August 23, 2020, at the premises of Government Primary School Yoke.

Colonel Eyenga Severin, Commander of BRIM, told the population that the food items have been sent to them by Brigadier General Eba Eba Bede Benoit, Commander of the 2nd Military Region and Brigadier General Toungue Elias, Commander of 2nd Gendarmerie Region. That sending the items to the population is indicative that they are one. "The items we have brought is to be shared so that everyone has a quota even if it is small. You should know that we care about your welfare," his words were greeted with ululation from the population. He further told the population that their (military) job in protecting the population will be made easier if they (population) work hand in glove with the military. Colonel Tchinda Mbouzikeu Henri, Commander of South West Gendarmerie Legion appealed to the population to entrust to soldiers intelligence information. That they will do anything possible to ensure that the populace and their property are secured.

Fomuboh Levis, President of Yoke General Youth Council, who received the items on behalf of his community, saluted the soldiers to have thought of them at this difficult time. He lamented that the atrocities committed on them have been overbearing and caused them to lose trust. But that they have come together in synergy to build their community. He appealed to military hierarchy to see into the cases of some of their community members in custody. Other villagers rejoiced that the food items came just at the right moment.