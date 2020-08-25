Nigeria: NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Apple, Blackcurrant From Australia

25 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians to stop the consumption of an organic apple and blackcurrant originating from Australia.

NAFDAC's Director-General, Moji Adeyeye, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the products had been certified harmful for human consumption.

"The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.

"This was due to (an) unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice," she said.

Mrs Adeyeye pointed out that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage.

She added that the toxic level would affect the immune system and cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbance and vomiting.

Mrs said that the name of the is Pure Tassie, an organic apple and blackcurrant juice from Australia.

The D-G implored importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to immediately stop the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the affected fruit juice.

She urged members of the public in possession of the affected fruit juice to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The DG also called on healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office through NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL FREE from all networks).

Mrs Adeyeye said the agency should be reached through pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.