Nigeria: Community Policing - Screening of Candidates Starts in Enugu

25 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Police Command in Enugu State says the screening of candidates for community policing officers in the state will begin on August 26 at the command's headquarters in Enugu.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said the three-day screening would last till August 28, from 7.30 am each day.

"The Command wishes to inform citizenry of the state, particularly those nominated for the position of Community Policing Officers, that they have been slated for a screening exercise as follows:

"Enugu North Senatorial Zone (Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Nsukka, Udenu and Uzo-Uwani council areas) for Wednesday, Aug. 26.

"Enugu East Senatorial Zone (Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, Isi-Uzo, Nkanu East and Nkanu West council areas) for Thursday, Aug. 27.

"Enugu West Senatorial Zone (Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji-River and Udi council areas) for Friday, Aug. 28," he said.

The police spokesperson said that candidates must compulsorily adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

"These include hand washing/sanitisation, maintaining of social/physical distance and wearing of face masks," he added.

