Namibia: NFA Screens League Hopefuls

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is studying applications from 10 teams that have applied to be part of its envisaged topflight league, said the federation's acting secretary general Franco Cosmos on Monday.

A storm has erupted over the NFA's recruitment process, with critics of the administration claiming foul play regarding tactics applied to lure clubs to the new league.

The dawn of the breakaway 'professional' Namibia Premier League (NPL) has left several clubs split over which football structure to associate with.

Responding to a query on the contention, Cosmos said the NFA had done nothing untoward.

The composition of the new league will only be known once the applicants have been screened for compliance with Article 10 (3) of the NFA statutes, he said.

He gave no definite period for how long this process would take.

The NFA received applications from Young Brazilian, Citizens, Civics, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Young African, Julinho Sporting, Blue Waters and Black Africa by Sunday's deadline.

"We accepted applications. It does not mean they are admitted as members of the league," Cosmos said.

However, four of the clubs also reportedly support the Business and Intellectual Property Authority-registered NPL, which was formed in response to the NPL losing its NFA membership last month.

According to Cosmos, Blue Waters and Citizens have not officially signed up even though they've publicly pledged their support to Bipa NPL.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A public war of words raged on between club representatives over the issue on Monday.

Also not interested in the NFA's premier division are Life Fighters, African Stars, Tura Magic, Okahandja United and Eleven Arrows. Unam Football Club have not pledged allegiance to either side.

"We are not going to admit a team that does not meet requirements. Whatever issues there are with the applications will be cured by Article 10," Cosmos said.

One of the requirements include club harmony regarding affiliation to the NFA. This club cohesion must be in the form of "minutes of its last congress, annual general meeting or constitutional meeting".

Additionally, clubs will be required to submit their constitution, a declaration that they would adhere to NFA, Cosafa, CAF and Fifa decisions and regulations, and would settle disputes within the prescribed structures only. They must also pay an unspecified membership fee.

"To us, the application is above board because the community registered the club, which belongs to the community. In the case of BA, the players and supporters registered the club," Cosmos said.

BA, Waters and Young Brazilian are all community clubs, while Citizens are private.

"In the case of Citizens, the club chairperson registered the team. We did not force anyone to register. Of course we are aware of the divisions and this will be resolved once the applications are reviewed," said Cosmos.