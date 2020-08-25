Kenya: Liquid Telecom's Azure Stack Hub Now in Nairobi

Liquid Telecom has announced the deployment of its Azure Stack Hub in Nairobi, to enable businesses to meet local data regulatory requirements and efficiently run latency-sensitive business applications.

This investment will enhance Kenya's digital transformation by empowering businesses with a cloud solution that is locally available, highly secure, and enables real-time business continuity with flexible adoption models.

Adil El Youssefi, Regional CEO of Liquid Telecom East Africa, said, "Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we had been enabling businesses across the continent to implement their digital transformation strategies. With the increasing demand for data to be hosted locally, we have deployed Azure Stack cloud solution as we continue to foster economic and technological advancement in Kenya and the East Africa region at large."

Liquid Telecom continues to drive Africa's digital transformation agenda with a complete managed Cloud offering on Azure and Azure Stack, backed by the extensive and resilient fibre infrastructure across the continent.

According to David Behr, Group Chief Digital Officer, Liquid Telecom, "Our commitment to the East Africa region is reaffirmed with the opening of this hub in Kenya. With Liquid Azure Stack, we offer a fully managed service, so customers can focus on their ever-evolving business needs while we take care of the rest."