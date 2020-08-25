Nigeria: Youths Condemn, Reject Amended CAMA Act

Abuja — Youths under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Monday, condemned and rejected the recently signed Company and Allied Matter Act, CAMA 2020 into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, repealing the CAMA Act 1990.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, describing it as anti-Christian.

The statement also demanded Buhari to have a rethink to suspend the CAMA law he assented if Churches are not exempted, and pointed that government should not dabble into affairs of the church in order not to go against divine authority.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on August 7, 2020, assented to the CAMA 2020, which repeals and replaces the CAMA, 1990. The controversial section 839 (1) and (2) provides that religious bodies and non-governmental organisations will be strictly regulated by the Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, and a supervising minister.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN had condemned CAMA, 2020, and called for its immediate suspension. The President of CAN, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, said, "The law, to say the least, is unacceptable, ungodly, reprehensible and an ill-wind that blows no one any good. It is a time bomb waiting to explode."

Various groups also have earlier condemned and demanded expunging the provision of CAMA 2020 that affects churches, which include the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, who described the controversial CAMA, 2020 as a declaration of war on Christianity and also alleged that it was an agenda to Islamise Nigeria by another means.

The Christian Rights Agenda, CRA, in its statement called on churches not to accept CAMA 2020, which is described as an anti-Christ law from the pit of hell.

The statement reads in part, "The Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, succinctly rejects with outmost clarity the recent CAMA 2020 anti-Christianity law assented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"We strongly condemn the anti-Christianity CAMA 2020 law and vow to resist it with all we have got because religious leaders were not ordained by any Government and cannot be removed by such."

The statement also called on its members and Nigerians in general to resist the CAMA 2020, "We call on all our members, youths across the nation and well-meaning Nigerians to speak up against this law as it is a ticking time bomb.

"We strongly urge the Federal Government to concentrate on the security of lives and properties order than delve into matters of uttermost sensitivity that it can possibly avoid.

"We have watched with disdain the daily massacres of lives and destruction of properties by killer herdsmen, bandits and the Boko Haram terrorists and have hoped that the Buhari-led government matches words with actions."

It also demanded that Buhari exempt Churches from the law, "We strongly demand that the President with immediate effect, suspend the recent CAMA law he assented to until Churches are exempted from it in order to avert chaos as we cannot leave the control of our Churches to any Government."