Namibia: Tour De Windhoek in Jeopardy

The highlight on the local cycling calendar, the Pupkewitz Tour de Windhoek, is in danger of being cancelled this year due to Covid 19.

The Namibia Cycling Federation recently announced that the tour will take place on 18 and 19 September, but NCF vice president Nick du Plessis on Monday said it was becoming increasingly unlikely that it will go ahead.

"I hope we can still host the Tour de Windhoek, but if there are any more extensions of the lockdown it will become very difficult to do so. Then I don't know, with all the planning that goes into it and the costs involved, it will become very difficult to host it if there is another extension," he said.

This year's tour had already been downgraded due to Covid-19 and would not have incorporated South African teams as in the past.

"The borders are still closed and then they would also have had to have a quarantine period, so we decided it was not worthwhile and that we will only have Namibian teams this year. We also reduced it from a three-day to a two day tour with four stages in stead of five," Du Plessis said.

"But if we can go ahead, I believe it will be a success. The cyclists now are so hungry to compete and in all the recent competitions we had record entries, so I think it will have a large turnout," he said.

The tour will have total prize money of N$135 700 with cyclists able to compete in three separate events - the men's four-stage tour over 230km, the women's four stage tour over 150km, and the individual Tour de Windhoek Light three-stage tour over 120km.

The tour will include five competitions - for the overall leader, the king of the mountains, the points competition, the best u23 rider and the team competition.

The winner of the men's open category will receive N$10 000, while the first seven riders will all receive prize money. There will also be prize money for the other race categories, with the total prize money for the men amounting to N$62 500.

The winner of the women's open category will receive N$7 000, with the top six riders all receiving prize money, and along with the other categories, the women's total prize money will amount to N$34 000.

The Tour de Windhoek Light will have prize money of N$1 500 for first place, N$800 for second and N$500 for third in various categories, ranging from open men and women to u14 boys and girls.

The entrance fee is N$4 000 for men and women's teams and N$500 for individual cyclists, while teams can consist of a minimum of three to a maximum of six cyclists. Entries can be made at PayToday or today.com.na/events.