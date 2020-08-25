Kenya: IPOA Probing Police Killings of 8 'Suspected Thugs' in Nairobi

25 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened an investigation on the weekend killing of 8 people, suspected of being criminals.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the authority wants to establish if police were justified to use lethal force, as a last resort in a bid to ensure it was not a case of extra-judicial killing.

The slain men were shot dead by police on Sunday night, when they were allegedly caught stealing from a go-down in Industrial Area. Police claimed they had already loaded some goods on a lorry when they were confronted.

"The investigation team is cognisant that use of lethal force by police officers shall be the last resort and when applicable, the determination is made in accordance with the laid down procedures," she said in a statement.

Authorities reported recovering two homemade guns and machetes from the scene of crime.

Kenyan police have come under sharp criticism lately due to increased cases of extra-judicial killings, with IPOA having recommended charges against several officers whose cases are pending in court.

Officials said several investigation files are also pending at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.