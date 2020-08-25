Rwanda: Covid-19 - Closure of Two City Markets Extended for Seven Days

25 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Nyabugogo Market, commonly known as Kwa Mutangana, and the Nyarugenge City Market will remain closed until August 31, as the government moves to contain the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

The decision, announced by the City of Kigali on Monday, August 24, comes at the time the Ministry of Health says the surge in Covid-19 infections were being driven by cases recorded in markets.

Retail shops located near the two closed markets will also remain closed.

Last week, traders, especially those who sell perishables from the closed markets were allowed to remove their stock and relocate to another market.

The majority of them relocated to Ku Mashyirahamwe Market in Nyabugogo while food supplies from different provinces to Kigali are currently collected in reserved spaces at Giti Kinyoni and Groupe Scolaire Kanyinya in Kanyinya Sector.

The City of Kigali says that there is a poor attitude among city dwellers towards following the simple guidelines meant to control the virus spread such as frequent handwashing, wearing face masks, and observing social distancing.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.