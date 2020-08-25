Rwanda: Covid-19 - Closure of Two City Markets Extended for Seven Days

Nyabugogo Market, commonly known as Kwa Mutangana, and the Nyarugenge City Market will remain closed until August 31, as the government moves to contain the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

The decision, announced by the City of Kigali on Monday, August 24, comes at the time the Ministry of Health says the surge in Covid-19 infections were being driven by cases recorded in markets.

Retail shops located near the two closed markets will also remain closed.

Last week, traders, especially those who sell perishables from the closed markets were allowed to remove their stock and relocate to another market.

The majority of them relocated to Ku Mashyirahamwe Market in Nyabugogo while food supplies from different provinces to Kigali are currently collected in reserved spaces at Giti Kinyoni and Groupe Scolaire Kanyinya in Kanyinya Sector.

The City of Kigali says that there is a poor attitude among city dwellers towards following the simple guidelines meant to control the virus spread such as frequent handwashing, wearing face masks, and observing social distancing.