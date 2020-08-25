Namibia: Stop Entering Kunene, Erongo Illegally - Police

25 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

James Nderura, regional police commander for the Kunene region, has warned people from restricted areas not to enter the region illegally.

"In one month there have been about 20 cases of people entering the Kunene region illegally," he said last week.

He said such individuals will feel the full wrath of the law.

The commander singled out Khorixas and Outjo as illegal entry points, as well as the border between Angola and Namibia.

Nderura called on inhabitants to report suspicious movement into the region.

He said the police in the region must set up roadblocks to prevent this.

"People travel between the Erongo and Kunene regions without permits," he said, adding however that the situation is under control.

#Aodaman Traditional Authority chief Petrus Ukongo regularly addresses illegal travelling between the Kunene and Erongo regions on community radio.

Ukongo too asked inhabitants to report suspicious movement or face disaster.

The Erongo and Kunene regions are closely connected.

Young people from the Kunene region often migrate to the Erongo region in the hope of finding employment.

Read the original article on Namibian.

