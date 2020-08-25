Nigeria: Lagos Grants Approval for Navy to Build 850 Housing Units

25 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, yesterday said the Nigerian Navy had concluded arrangements to commence the construction of 850 housing units.

Speaking while inaugurating building projects at the Navy Housing Estate in Karshi, Abuja, he said the navy had concluded plans to construct 850 units of housing in Badagry, Lagos State.

He said the state government granted approval for the Naval Building and Construction Company Limited (NBCCL) to commence construction of 850 housing units in Badagary.

The naval chief said the housing project would go a long way in reducing national housing deficit and support the federal government's plan to provide housing for all.

In his remarks at the inauguration of the Navy Estate in Abuja, the Managing Director of NBCCL, Commodore GSM Aligwe, said the Navy Estate in Karshi was planned to be one of the best in the country.

"There are at least 10 parks and gardens, comprehensive sports arena, an 18-hole golf club, medical centres, schools and a shopping centre.

"Under the guidance of the Chief of Naval Staff and the group managing director, the company commenced the completion and upgrade of all infrastructures in the estate and some of the results are the projects inaugurated today," he said.

Speaking also at the occasion, the National President of Naval Officers' Wives Association and wife of the CNS, Dr. Theresa Ibas, said some of the inaugurated projects, including the conception of the unit of five apartments in the secondary school under NOWA Education Centre, was borne out of the need to address the increasingly acute accommodation and space problem the school was facing.

