Africa Film Festival to Go Virtual From Nov 3 - 7

Film For Impact Foundation in partnership with High Definition Film Studio is set to go virtual with the maiden edition of the "Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF)", theme "Break The Cycle".

The film festival which was originally scheduled to hold May 28-30, 2020, and was suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic, will now hold via Virtual Access from November 3-7, 2020.

Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) is dedicated to showcasing, celebrating, and empowering films and filmmakers committed to social change themes in movie production across the continent of Africa and the world.

The hybrid Film Festival, which will screen short and feature narrative and documentary films with purpose over a 5 day period, will also host film premieres, master classes, panel discussions, workshops, an Impact Carnival, and climax with an Impact Award ceremony, which will honor extraordinary achievements in filmmaking and driving social change through films.

Themes to be explored at the festival include Building Accountable Systems & Leaders for a Corruption free Society, Women Empowerment & Gender Based Violence, Women in film, Human Trafficking, Human Right & Criminal Justice, Climate Change, Security, Peace & Conflict Resolution, The future of Film Distribution & social change contents, Reflections on the COVID 19 pandemic & Opportunities, Technology as a tool for social change

EXTENDED DEADLINE for submission of films to AFFIF 2020 is open from August 20 to Sept. 18, 2020 via "Filmfreeway" at www.filmfreeway.com. Official selections for the festival will be announced on October 1, 2020 by 8:00PM WAT.

Africa Film For Impact Festival will stream live to audiences across the world via the festival Youtube channel @ FFIF TV from November 3-7, 2020, while also streaming on partnering television stations across the continent.

Partnership Opportunities avail for Organizations and individuals to partner with the Africa Film For Impact Festival in whatever capacity you are willing to partner.

Subscribe to the festival Youtube channel @ FFIF TV so you get notified of upcoming events. Also follow Africa Film For Impact Festival on Instagram, Facebook, and twitter @affif.ng and @filmforimpactng

For enquires or correspondence, please send an email to affif.com.ng@gmail.com or call 08171152769. 08118134152. For more information on the festival please visit www.affif.com.ng or www.filmforimpact.org

We welcome you to join a host of impact film producers and change makers from around the world, as we begin to take active steps across the decade, to change the narrative of the African continent through films. One film at a time, we will make a difference.

God bless Nigeria, and God bless the continent of Africa.