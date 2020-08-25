Nigeria: Doguwa Berates PDP Over Comments On Suspension of Legislative Activities

25 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebiyi Adedapo

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has condemned comments by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the decision of the House to suspend all legislative activities including, committee hearings to observe its annual recess.

Doguwa said it was at first repulsive for an opposition party, PDP that have seemingly lost the actual meaning and essence of opposition, to have brought in undue politics into a matter of national interest, especially at the time of prevailing health and economic challenges.

In a statement he personally signed, the lawmaker expressed anger over the statement purportedly made by the party's national publicity secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement reads in part, "It is ridiculous to discover that the PDP, a supposedly major opposition party in the country, does not know the workings of the National Assembly, let alone knowing where the constitution or house procedures have been breached".

"It is worthy of note also, that it has NEVER been the practice or tradition of the House to continue with indoor Committee engagements while on annual recess as it's obtainable in the developed democracies like US, who are right now enjoying their summer recess, especially now that we are being faced with a global health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The PDP are always desperate in their typical nature because if they've have done their homework well, they'll know that committees do not sit during our annual summer recess. It's not only the legislative, the Judiciary is also on recess and apart from few courts that open for administrative purposes, all the courts are locked up and paused to continue cases including corruption cases only upon their resumption.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.