Nigeria: Doguwa Berates PDP Over Comments On Suspension of Legislative Activities

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has condemned comments by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the decision of the House to suspend all legislative activities including, committee hearings to observe its annual recess.

Doguwa said it was at first repulsive for an opposition party, PDP that have seemingly lost the actual meaning and essence of opposition, to have brought in undue politics into a matter of national interest, especially at the time of prevailing health and economic challenges.

In a statement he personally signed, the lawmaker expressed anger over the statement purportedly made by the party's national publicity secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement reads in part, "It is ridiculous to discover that the PDP, a supposedly major opposition party in the country, does not know the workings of the National Assembly, let alone knowing where the constitution or house procedures have been breached".

"It is worthy of note also, that it has NEVER been the practice or tradition of the House to continue with indoor Committee engagements while on annual recess as it's obtainable in the developed democracies like US, who are right now enjoying their summer recess, especially now that we are being faced with a global health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The PDP are always desperate in their typical nature because if they've have done their homework well, they'll know that committees do not sit during our annual summer recess. It's not only the legislative, the Judiciary is also on recess and apart from few courts that open for administrative purposes, all the courts are locked up and paused to continue cases including corruption cases only upon their resumption.