Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Veteran Mombasa Politician Masoud Mwahima

25 August 2020
Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)
press release

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima who passed away Monday night.

In his message, the President remembered the Hon Mwahima as an elder statesman, witty leader and astute grassroots mobiliser who leaves behind a huge legacy of development.

"Mzee Mwahima was an approachable, witty and, visionary elder and leader who offered wise counsel and outstanding service to the people of Mombasa especially his Likoni Constituency for decades.

"As a politician, Mzee Mwahima was a strong champion for community development projects, a trait that enabled him to rise through Mombasa politics having served as a Councilor, Mayor of Mombasa and MP for Likoni Constituency for two terms," the President eulogised.

Hon Mwahima, 78, served as Deputy Mayor and later as Mayor of Mombasa from 1999 to 2002 before being elected Likoni MP in 2007, a position he served for two terms. Previously he was Councilor for Shika Adabu ward and Likoni KANU branch Chairman.

The President wished the family of the Hon Mwahima and the people of Likoni God's comfort as they come to terms with the passing away of their patriarch and long-serving leader.

Read the original article on Kenya Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kenya Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.