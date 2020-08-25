Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Mwahima as an Elder and Statesman

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima as an elder and statesman.

Masoud, 78, died on Monday night, in what his family blamed on Asthma complications.

President Kenyatta described Mwahima as a witty leader and astute grassroots mobiliser who leaves behind a huge legacy of development.

"Mzee Mwahima was an approachable, witty and, visionary elder and leader who offered wise counsel and outstanding service to the people of Mombasa especially his Likoni Constituency for decades," the Head of State said in a condolence message sent from State House.

As a politician, the president said, Mzee Mwahima was a strong champion for community development projects, a trait that enabled him to rise through Mombasa politics having served as a Councilor, Mayor of Mombasa and MP for Likoni Constituency for two terms," the President eulogised.

Mwahima served as Deputy Mayor and later as Mayor of Mombasa from 1999 to 2002 before being elected Likoni MP in 2007, a position he served for two terms. Previously he was Councilor for Shika Adabu ward and Likoni KANU branch Chairman.

Deputy President William Ruto, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho too mourned the fallen leader.

"A leader of great humility, Mheshimiwa Mwahima was tireless, fearless and a tenacious debater whose domination in our country's political scene will be fondly remembered," the DP said.

"I am saddened to learn about the passing on of Masuod Mwahima, a veteran politician and a former mayor in the Mombasa City council. He was an outstanding leader, who put the interests of the people of Mombasa first above his own," Balala stated.

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on eulogised Mwahima as a committed champion of people's rights who served with sustained commitment, passion and integrity.