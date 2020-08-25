Ghana: Woman, 38, Dumps Newborn Baby in Public Toilet

25 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah, Sunyani

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested by police in Drobo for allegedly dumping her day-old baby boy in a public toilet at Baateakwa in the Jaman South municipality of the Bono Region.

The woman, Akua Serwaa, who has since been transferred to the Berekum Police Command was arraigned, and is to re-appear on August 27.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times on the issue, the Assembly member of Baateakwa electoral area, Mr Emmanuel Nketia said, he had information around 6 am on Wednesday morning that a day-old baby had been dumped in a public toilet in his area.

He said, he and some committee members had to demolish the toilet in order to rescue the child who is currently responding to treatment in a clinic at Baano Number One.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Frankline Yevugah, Divisional Crime Officer at the Berekum Police Command, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, indicating that what the suspect is accused of is against the law, which must take its course.

The Ghanaian Times investigation on the matter has revealed that Akua Serwaa committed the act because the baby was conceived through an illicit affair while her husband was away in Dubai.

To avoid shame and public ridicule, she decided to dump the new-born baby in a public toilet, Ghanaian Times information further revealed.

