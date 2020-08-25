Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Chairman, Secretary of National Commission for Persons With Disabilities

25 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the composition of the Governing Council and appointments of Chairman, Executive Secretary for the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The appointments are in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the Act provides that the commission shall be headed by a part-time chairman and six members who shall be persons with disabilities from geo-political zones of the federation.

He also said the appointments would be subject to Senate confirmation for a four-year term of office in the first instance, and may be renewed for a second term of four years and no more.

The executive secretary, he added, who shall be responsible to the council for implementation of the policies and administration of daily affairs of the commission, shall also be a person with disability with a five-year tenure in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term and no more.

He listed members of the commission as Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa (Chairman, North West); Oparaku Onyejelam Jaja (South east): Philomena Isioma Konwea (South-south); Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola (South-west); Amina Rahma Audu (North-west); Mrs Esther Andrew Awu (North-central); Abba Audu Ibrahim (North-east) and James David Lalu (Executive Secretary, North-central).

