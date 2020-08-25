Kenya: Covid-19 - Parent Sues State Over Kenyatta Order to Close Schools

Pixabay
Books.
25 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Wangui

A Nairobi parent has sued the government for the continued closure of schools as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered schools shut in March, days after the country confirmed its first Covid-19 case.

The institutions were to be reopened in September but with increasing cases of the disease and insufficient measures to protect students, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said learning will remain suspended until January 2021.

This, however, is subject to prevailing circumstances. By August 24, Kenya had declared 32,557 cases of the virus, including 554 deaths and 18,895 recoveries.

Procedure question

Enock Aura, the parent behind the suit, wants the court to determine whether the President can order the closure of learning institutions via a state of the nation address, without publishing the directive in the Kenya Gazette or tabling it before the National Assembly for debate and approval.

He has also urged the court to declare that the conversion of learning institutions into Covid-19 quarantine facilities was in violation of the Public Health Act.

The petitioner is also seeking orders compelling the Ministry of Education to reopen in-person learning institutions and schools from September 1, this being the start date of the next academic term for schools across Kenya.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.