Kenya: Covid-19 - Nakuru Hires 295 More Medics in Grand Healthcare Plan

Nakuru County has hired 295 more medical workers to boost healthcare delivery in the region amind the war against the coronavirus.

Those hired under the universal health coverage programme include nurses, paramedics, physiotherapists, radiographers, clinical officers and public health officers.

The county has also employed 21 doctors, consultants and 30 specialised ambulance operators.

Health executive Dr Gichuki Kariuki said the move followed the county's upgrading of health infrastructure.

"Apart from boosting the fight of Covid-19, the medics will improve service delivery in newly established health facilities across the region.They will be deployed to all the sub-counties in the region," he said during an induction ceremony for the medics in Nakuru town, an exercise that will last four day.

He reiterated Governor Lee Kinyanjui's administration's commitment to improving healthcare, citing heavy infrastructural investments as one of his key agenda.

Virus status

Nakuru has tested 10,000 samples for the virus and recorded 680 cases including 140 recoveries and 14 deaths.

At least 20 patients are at isolation facilities in hospitals including Nakuru Level Five, Naivasha and Langalanga.

The county has introduced home-based care for asymptomatic patients, a programme that has 165 patients. At least six patients in the county have recovered at home.

The county's Public Health Chief Officer Samuel King'or asked residents to continue taking personal responsibility and follow the Ministry of Health's guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The only way we can tame the virus is through adherence to measures by the government," he said.

Human resources

Nakuru initially had 113 medical officers, 14 dentists, eight dental technologists, 156 public health officers, 48 public health technicians, 116 lab technologists, 25 nutritionists, 20 radiographers, 31 physiotherapists, five mortuary attendants, 184 clinical officers and 1,120 nurses.

The county runs 184 health facilities including dispensaries, health centres, level four hospitals and the Nakuru Level

It has a total of 459 public and private health facilities spread across the county.

Fourteen are level four and five hospitals, 22 health centres, 187 dispensaries and 249 community units, offering level-one health services.

The county has only one level five hospital that serves as a referral hospital for more than five counties including Nakuru, Kericho, Baringo, Nyandarua, Samburu and Narok.

In the war against the virus, Nakuru has also enlisted the services of health workers who helped in the fight against the Ebola outbreak between 2014 and 2015.

The county's health department got the lion's share of the 2019/20 budget of Sh21.3 billion.

The health department was allocated Sh6.6 billion, which it has been using to buy drugs and equipment, carry out infrastructural upgrades, hire staff, effect promotions and conduct training.