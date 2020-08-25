Kenya: Police Arrest 3 Out of 11 Suspects Who Escaped From Bungoma Cells

Police officers in Bungoma County have arrested three of the 11 suspected criminals who made a daring escape from the Bungoma Central Police Station cells on August 16.

They dug a hole in the wall of the cell's latrine and fled, shocking officers and residents as the facility is considered well-guarded.

Confirming the arrests by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Bungoma South OCPD Wilson Nanga the escapees were found at different locations.

"Our officers arrested John Wekesa at his home in Mayanja Vitunguu on Kanduyi-Chwele highway on August 24. They arrested another suspect in Webuye town as well as the one who was shot in the thigh on the day they escaped," said Mr Nanga.

He said the wounded suspect was treated at Bungoma County Referral Hospital and then taken to Bungoma GK Prison.

Warning

Those who escaped from the station in Kanduyi were identified as Brian Ochieng Onyango, John Wanyonyi (both robbery with violence), Clerkson Otieno (burglary), Simon Wekesa (assault), Collins Nyukuri, Alex Muyekho, Bramwel Barasa, Pascal Namasaka, Emmanuel Wakoko, John Wekesa and Isaac Wekesa.

"We will arrest them however much they run. They better surrender. I ask the public to be vigilant and volunteer any information that will lead to their arrest," Mr Nanga said.

Majority of the inmates in the area are not being taken to prison directly after judgement as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

They are taken to police cells, where they await release of their test results, before they are moved to prisons.

The escape put police officers on the spot, with allegations that they may have helped the 11.

It was said that the suspects sang and prayed while digging the hole at night to hoodwink police officers. They reportedly used spoons and knives from visitors who hid them inside foodstuffs.

Residents have protested and called for the transfer of all senior police officers in the area.