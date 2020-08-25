Nigeria: Poor Disposal of Plastic Wastes Worry Polymer Institute of Nigeria

Owerri — The Polymer Institute of Nigeria, PIN, has expressed worry over the poor disposal of non-degradable plastic wastes in Nigeria.

The Institute's National President, Professor Paul Mamza, who disclosed this during a courtesy call on Governor Hope Uzodimma in Owerri, also said that they are developing an environmentally friendly method for disposal of plastic wastes.

"The Institute is developing an environmentally friendly method for the disposal of plastic wastes. Plastic wastes are littered all over our environment and it constitutes a great threat to our habitat", Mamza said.

Pressing his argument further, PIN National President told Uzodimma that polyethylene, which he said "is the simplest plastic", takes about 100 years to decompose on its own, adding that virtually all household utensils are made up of such plastics.

"It is, therefore, our collective duty to make Imo State, one of the cleanest states in Nigeria, by getting rid of these wastes and making them useful for commercial purposes", Professor Mamza said.

According to the university don, the Institute has developed a far-reaching and elaborate proposal for the utilization of local raw materials, for commercially viable products that can boost the economy of states.

"These economic-boosting products include, but not limited to foams, paints, adhesives, pigments, fiber-reinforced polymers and a host of others", Mamza said.

He assured the Governor that the Polymer Institute of Nigeria has a pool of polymer professionals and industrialists, which will serve as resource persons that will participate, during the workshops, for the target groups.

"It is also our intention to help Imo State Government in developing a sound curriculum for Polymer courses in the State Polytechnic", Mamza said.

Responding, Governor Uzodimma expressed the preparedness of Imo Government, to "partner Polymer Institute of Nigeria on waste management, as well as to shore up job creation processes in the state and ultimately, bring prosperity to Imo people", in line with his mantra.

"The government is keen on taking advantage of the Institute's readiness to make waste management a source of economic resources for the state and through the teaching of Polymer Technology as a course of study at the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, Ohaji/Egbema local government area", Uzodimma said.

The Governor directed the Deputy Governor, to "work with the group on how to maximize the opportunity at the Imo Polytechnic, by including Polymer Technology in the curriculum of the school."

He also directed the group to liaise with the state's Ministry of Environment in the on issues and programs concerning waste management.

Vanguard recalls that one of the highlights of the visit was the donation of 200 pieces of locally produced and branded face masks, by the Polymer Institute of Nigeria to the Governor, as their humble contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Imo State.