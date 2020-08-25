South Africa: Parliament Shocked By Passing of Adv Mohamed

25 August 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Parliament's Presiding Officers, led by Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with great shock, disbelief and sadness of the sudden passing of ANC Member of Parliament, Advocate Hishaam Mohamed, yesterday.

Advocate Hohammed joined Parliament in 2019 as a member of the National Assembly (NA). He served in the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Services.

"Advocate Mohammed was an astute lawyer and an experienced community activist. Even in his brief time with the NA he proved to be a dedicated and diligent member of the House, who demonstrated exemplary commitment to his work. His sudden death has indeed caught all of us by surprise. We are engulfed in a deep sense of grief and sorrow at such a loss," Presiding Officers said.

We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and comrades in this difficult time. Parliament mourns with you and celebrates the extraordinary life of this remarkable man who devoted his life to social justice.

Rest in peace Advocate Mohamed.

