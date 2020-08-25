South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers Opens Botrivier Community Hall

press release

Yesterday, Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers officially opened the Botrivier Community Hall (BCH) in Botrivier.

The BCH came to fruition after the Theewaterskloof Municipality in 2016, applied to the Provincial Department of Human Settlements (DHS) Project Planning Committee (PPC) for this Socio-Economic Facility. Although Botrivier had the Kromco hall, it was determined that the upgrading of the Kromco facility was not an option as the property had already been transferred to the Department of Transport and Public Works, and that it is was also too small to service the entire community.

Minister Simmers said: "It's a humbling experience and great honour to be part of this historic occasion. Our aim is to improve communities, by ensuring they have access to all the basic amenities that are required in a community, which helps with their longevity. The opening of the hall now ensures that the community has access to a facility which can be used for their benefit, where various events and engagements can take place.

I commend the Executive Mayor, Christelle Vosloo and the local Ward Councillor, Alderwoman Pearl Stanfliet for being steadfast in their pursuit of a community hall for the residents of Botrivier.

I'd also like to implore community to take good care of the facility and ensure that it does not become a white elephant, or worse still, be vandalised. This facility demonstrates the Western Cape Government's commitment to addressing the social needs in our rural settlements through the provision of socio-economic amenities."

The centrally located multi-purpose facility is adjacent to the library and in close proximity to other public amenities. It covers an area of 12 521 m² and can accommodate 200 seated persons. A mobile stage will be provided which will turn the hall more adaptable to different type of functions.

The BCH, which was built at a cost of R 5 7 45 598.00, will benefit all those households in Botrivier, along with those in the surrounding farms.

Minister Simmers added: "As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."