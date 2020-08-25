South Africa: Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery in the Northern Cape

press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the Northern Cape is seeking the assistance of the public about the whereabouts of Nkanye Matshidiso (28), known as 'papa', who is sought for an alleged armed robbery at the Windsorton police station on 02 October 2019.

A group of suspects attacked and pointed police officers who were on duty with firearms and tied them up before leaving with two R5 rifles, four 9mm pistols and ammunition. It later transpired that they were also involved in yet another armed robbery at a BP garage in Virginia where one victim was wounded after several people were robbed of their personal items. Three suspects have been arrested thus far and they are still in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Moleleki Mputsoe on 082 784 3004 or Sergeant Thapelo Moshe on 082 469 6359 or contact the police Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use MySAPS App.